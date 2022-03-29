Ukraine Report: Day 34 of Russia's assault

Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues into day 34

Clashes between Kyiv and Moscow are ongoing as Russia's invasion of its neighbor progresses. Here's what you missed on day 34 of the war in Ukraine.

At least 12 dead, 33 injured in Mykolaiv attack - AFP

At least 12 people were killed and 33 wounded on Tuesday when a Russian missile hit a regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, emergency officials said.

The strike hit the nine-storey building shortly before 9 am local time, destroying the entire central part of the structure.

"The bodies of 12 people have been recovered from the site of the destruction and 33 people have been injured," Ukraine's emergencies agency said in a statement on Telegram. -AFP

Russian assault on Mariupol a 'crime against humanity': Zelensky - AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that the Russian siege of the port city of Mariupol constituted a "crime against humanity".

"What the Russian troops are doing to Mariupol is a crime against humanity, which is happening in front of the eyes of the whole planet in real time", Zelensky told the Danish parliament in a video address.

Russia expels 10 diplomats from Baltic states - AFP

Russia said Tuesday it was expelling 10 diplomats from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in a tit-for-tat move after the Baltic countries expelled Russian diplomats over military action in Ukraine.

The foreign ministry said it summoned the ambassadors of the three EU and NATO member countries and "strongly protested" the "unjustified" expulsion of Russian diplomats.

"Based on the principle of reciprocity", Moscow will be expelling four diplomats from the Lithuanian embassy and three each from the Latvian and Estonian embassies, the ministry added.

These countries had expelled Russian diplomats earlier this month.

