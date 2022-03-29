Russia to scale down fighting around Kyiv after 'meaningful' talks

Ukraine calls for international security guarantees as progress reported at Istanbul negotiations

Russia said it would scale down military activity around Kyiv following "meaningful" talks in Istanbul as Ukraine's negotiators called for international guarantees for the country's security.

Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia also said there were now "sufficient" conditions for a direct meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Arakhamia called for "an international mechanism of security guarantees where guarantor countries will act in a similar way to NATO's article number five — and even more firmly."

After the face-to-face meeting in Turkey, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said talks on "the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine have moved into a practical field."

Therefore "a decision has been made to radically, by several times reduce the military activity" in the cities of Kyiv and Chernigiv, he said.

Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said there had been "meaningful discussion" at the talks.

It is now more than a month since Putin ordered tanks into Ukraine, hoping to cripple or oust the democratic government in Kyiv.

The fighting has already forced more than 10 million from their homes and according to Zelensky has killed an estimated 20,000 people.

But Tuesday's announcements offered some hope.

US President Joe Biden said he would discuss the "latest developments" with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy at 1315 GMT.

European stock markets lifted and oil prices fell by five percent as supply fears eased while the ruble surged 10 percent against the dollar.

But fighting still raged in many parts of the country.

Adding to the toll, Ukraine said seven people were killed by a Russian strike on a regional government building in the southern port city of Mykolaiv.