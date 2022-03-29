3 EU states to expel Russian envoys amid reports of espionage

A growing list of states are moving to expel Moscow’s envoys from their countries

EU countries Belgium, the Netherlands and Ireland on Tuesday announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats suspected of spying, in coordinated action taken in the shadow of Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, a growing list of states have moved to expel Moscow’s envoys from their countries, citing allegations of espionage.

Simon Coveney, Ireland’s foreign minister, said in an official statement posted to Twitter that "four senior officials have been asked to leave the state" for engaging in activities which are "not... in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behavior."

He said that the decision was made “in the interests of our citizens” and to additionally ensure future diplomatic communications between Ireland and Russia.

Coveney also spoke of Ireland’s “strong views” on Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and condemned the war as “a serious breach of international law.”

Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes also said on Tuesday that Belgium would remove 21 Russian diplomats - joining the nearby Netherlands, which will oust 17 of Moscow’s envoys.

Poland announced last week that it expelled 45 envoys from Russia over suspected espionage.

The United States also said back in February that it would oust 12 staff on Russia's mission to the United Nations for spying.

The decision later prompted Russia’s Foreign Ministry to respond in kind - last week, Moscow provided a top Washington envoy with a list of US diplomats to be expelled from the country over the UN move.