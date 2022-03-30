Ukraine Report: Number of refugees hits four million on day 35

Figure for internally displaced people still within the country is higher, at around 6.5 million

The fighting between Kyiv and Moscow continues as Russia's invasion of its neighbor progresses. Here's what you missed on day 35 of the war in Ukraine.

To read the previous i24NEWS report providing a recap on day 34 of the Ukraine war, click here.

NBC News: 'Putin felt misled by the Russian military'

NBC News reports on the tensions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and military leadership, with a US official saying that they have information that "Putin felt misled by the Russian military" regarding the invasion of Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509162529259503618 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

UN: 4 million refugees have fled Ukraine - 10 percent of country's population

The United Nations announced on Wednesday that four million refugees have fled the clashes in Ukraine, a sum which accounts for around 10 percent of the country's total population.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509100377693736960 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Russia reportedly strikes Red Cross building in Mariupol

Russian forces struck a Red Cross facility in the besieged and destroyed southern Ukraine port city of Mariupol, Kyiv said Wednesday, where officials have warned of an unfolding humanitarian disaster.

"In Mariupol, the occupiers aimed at the building of the International Committee of the Red Cross," Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said in a statement on social media, adding the building was targeted by aircraft and artillery. - AFP

Russian soldiers died from exposure - Ukrainian army claims

The Ukrainian army released photos it said showed Russian soldiers killed by exposure in Ukraine's freezing temperatures.

Currently unverified, if true the claims would demonstrate the extent to which Russian soldiers were sent into Ukraine unprepared for the mission the Kremlin gave them. It would add to reporting of intercepted Russian army radio communications where commanders can be heard complaining to their superiors of frostbite injuries among their men.

Historically, Russia benefitted defensively from it's harsh winters, with invaders including Napoleon and Hitler falling fowl of failing to prepare adequately.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508857501583880198 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Russians start to withdraw from Chernobyl nuclear site

Russian forces have begun to pull out of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power site after seizing control of the facility on February 24, a senior US defense official said Wednesday.

"Chernobyl is (an) area where they are beginning to reposition some of their troops - leaving, walking away from the Chernobyl facility and moving into Belarus," the official said.

"We think that they are leaving, I can't tell you that they're all gone." - AFP