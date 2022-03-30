Ukraine says Russia planting mines in Black Sea

Ukraine's foreign ministry says Russia uses naval mines as 'uncontrolled drifting ammunition'

Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of planting mines in the Black Sea, claiming that some of the munitions were defused off Turkey and Romania.

The Black Sea is a major shipping route for grain, oil and oil products with waters shared by Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Turkey, as well as Ukraine and Russia. When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Russia's military took control of waterways.

Turkish and Romanian military diving teams have been involved in defusing stray mines in their waters in recent days.

Ukraine's foreign ministry said Russia used naval mines as "uncontrolled drifting ammunition."

"It was these drifting mines that were found March 26-28, 2022, off the coasts of Turkey and Romania," it said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The ministry said "the deliberate use by Russia of drifting sea mines turns them into a de facto weapon of indiscriminate action, which threatens, first of all, civil navigation and human life at sea in the whole waters not only of the Black and Azov Seas but also of the Kerch and Black Sea Straits."

Russian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Reuters.

Russia's central intelligence agency accused Ukraine earlier this month of laying mines to protect ports, stating that several hundred explosives broke away from cables and drifted away. Kyiv dismissed that account as disinformation.