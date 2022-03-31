Ukraine Report: Zelensky warns of renewed Russian onslaught in east - Day 36

Ukrainian president says to brace for new Russian attacks in Donbas region

Ukraine's president warned Russian troops are regrouping in preparation for a renewed assault in the east Thursday, as he dismissed Kremlin promises to scale back attacks on the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine girds for Russian eastern onslaught

With shelling of Kyiv and Chernigiv continuing despite a Russian vow to "reduce" military activity by "a large margin", Volodymyr Zelensky told his war-torn nation to brace for a new Russian onslaught in the eastern Donbas region.

"We don't believe anyone, not a single beautiful phrase," Zelensky said in a late-night video message. "There is an accumulation of Russian troops for new strikes in Donbas and we are preparing for it."

"We will fight for every meter of our land," he said. - AFP

War to hammer Russia, Ukraine economies this year: EBRD

The economies of Russia and Ukraine will contract by 10 percent and 20 percent respectively this year as the war between the two countries causes "the greatest supply shock" for 50 years, the European development bank, EBRD, said on Thursday.

Before Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbor on February 24, the London-based European Bank for Reconstruction and Development had been penciling in growth of 3.5 percent for Ukraine and 3.0 percent for Russia.

The EBRD, issuing emergency forecasts, said it was the first international financial institution to update its guidance since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine last month. - AFP

Russia bans EU leadership in response to Western sanctions

Russia on Thursday said it will expand the list of EU figures banned from entering the country following Western sanctions over Moscow's military actions in Ukraine.

Russia has been hit with a barrage of sanctions after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

"The restrictions apply to the top leadership of the European Union including a number of European commissioners and heads of EU military structures as well as the vast majority of members of the European Parliament promoting anti-Russian policies," the foreign ministry said in a statement. - AFP

Putin's popularity rises in Russia amid Ukraine war

Putin's ratings have received a boost since the start of military actions in Ukraine, Russia's independent Levada Centre polling institute says, with more than 80 percent of Russians saying they support his actions.

The first poll the center conducted since the conflict began shows 83 percent of Russians back their leader, up from 71 percent in early February. - AFP

US President Biden releases oil stockpiles amid Ukraine war price spike

President Joe Biden said Thursday that unprecedented use of US oil stockpiles would "ease the pain" of rising domestic fuel prices following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The measure will pump a million barrels of US government oil a day for six months into the overheated global market in hopes of dampening inflationary shockwaves ripping through the American economy.

"Today I'm laying out a two-part plan, not only to ease the pain that families are feeling right now, but to end this era of dependence and uncertainty and to lay a new foundation for true and lasting American energy independence," Biden said. - AFP

Agriculture Minister: Ukraine could lose half its harvest due to war

Bombed out wheat fields, farmers gone to the front, supplies chains ruined.

Half of Ukraine's harvest this year, crucial to global food supplies, could be lost because of Russia's war, the country's agriculture minister warned in an interview with AFP.

Last year Ukraine, known as the breadbasket of Europe, harvested a record 106 million tons of grain, but this year, the figure could drop 25 or even 50 percent, Mykola Solsky said in written remarks to AFP on Wednesday.

"And it's still an optimistic forecast," Solsky said. - AFP