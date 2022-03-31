Germany welcomes Ukraine's Jews, 77 years after the Holocaust

Some 3,000 Ukrainian Jews have already arrived in Germany, according to antisemitism commissioner

At the entrance to a school in Berlin, multicolored letters spell out "welcome" for nine Jewish children from Ukraine above a drawing of the German, Ukrainian and Israeli flags surrounded by red hearts.

Staff and pupils at the school, run by a "progressive traditional" Jewish movement known as Masorti, warmly greeted the children who fled their homes in Kyiv, Odessa and Kharkiv following the Russian invasion.

77 years after the end of the Nazi regime, Germany has become a place of refuge for thousands of Ukrainian Jews.

In Berlin, they have been received by a sizeable community of Russian-speaking Jews who have moved to the capital since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"It's remarkable that Jews come to Germany given the terrible crimes committed by Germans in Ukraine during the Second World War," Felix Klein, the government's antisemitism commissioner, said on a visit to the school.

Some 3,000 Ukrainian Jews — out of a total of 283,000 refugees from the war-torn country — have already arrived in Germany, according to figures provided by Klein.

That Ukrainian Jews would look to the country for protection "does not go without saying", the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster says. "But Germany has taken on its historic obligations."