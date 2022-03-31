Demoralized Russian soldiers disobey orders in Ukraine - UK intelligence

Russian troops sabotage equipment and accidentally shoot down their own plane

President Vladimir Putin is misled by his advisers who are "afraid to tell him the truth" about his "flawed" war strategy in Ukraine where Russian troops sabotage equipment and accidentally shoot down their own plane, according to US and UK intelligence.

A few hours after the publication by the White House of its intelligence report on the situation in Ukraine, the head of the British intelligence agency GCHQ, Jeremy Fleming, estimated Thursday that the Russian leader had overestimated his army's ability to win a quick victory.

"We have seen Russian soldiers — out of arms and in low spirits — refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft," Fleming said in a speech at the Australian National University of Canberra.

"And even if Putin's advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what is happening and the extent of these miscalculations must be perfectly clear to the regime," he said.

According to Fleming, the Russian president underestimated Ukrainian resistance, the strength of the international coalition against him and the impact of economic sanctions.

It is "pretty obvious" that Putin is badly advised, agrees Marcus Hellyer, defense analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in Canberra.

Whatever advice he receives, Putin has resources and is unlikely to agree to a deal unless he has something "very substantial" to present to the Russian people, he said.

"They may have realized that they cannot completely defeat Ukraine, so they will adopt a different strategy, which is to occupy all of Donbas, to occupy the Black Sea coast as much as possible and to use this... for their trading strategy."