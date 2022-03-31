Europe-Russia gas standoff: A ‘high-stakes game of chicken’

'There don’t seem to be any real, immediate fixes for this,' Alterman says

Russia is locked in an energy standoff with its gas buyers in Europe as President Vladmir Putin calls for “unfriendly” states to pay for the resource in rubles.

Owen Alterman, senior international affairs correspondent for i24NEWS, spoke on the implications of this development for energy in the region.

“[Putin] thinks that this is where he has leverage, but… the Germans and the French are calling his bluff,” Alterman told i24NEWS.

“We’ll see. It’s obviously a very high-stakes game of chicken, and Putin has set a deadline of tomorrow, so there’s not a lot of time to watch and see how this plays out.”

Alterman anticipated that Russia’s president will follow through on his threat to cut off gas supplies and that reliant countries in Europe will have to rely on their contingency plans, but the season offers an advantage to these energy-dependent states.

“Now we’re heading from March to April - we’re by definition moving further into the spring, so the gas is not as needed as it was during the winter,” Alterman told i24NEWS.

However, the possibility of finding a suitable timely replacement for Russian gas - which accounts for a sizable portion of Europe’s energy imports - is unlikely as a number of potential alternative suppliers are already tied up in long-term contracts.

“There don’t seem to be any real, immediate fixes for this,” the senior correspondent told i24NEWS.