Russian official: Ukraine strikes fuel depot in Russia

It is the first accusation of a Ukrainian airstrike in Russia since Moscow began its assault on Kyiv

Two Ukrainian military helicopters struck a fuel depot in the Russian city Belgorod on Friday, according to the regional governor, making it the first accusation of a Ukrainian airstrike in Russia since Moscow launched its assault on Kyiv.

Video images of the purported attack posted online showed what looked like several missiles being fired from low altitude, followed by an explosion.

Reuters was not able to verify the images.

Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the helicopters struck the facility in Belgorod, some 22 miles from the Ukrainian border, after entering Russia at a low altitude.

Two workers were injured in the resulting blaze, Gladkov added, while some areas of the city were being evacuated.

However, Russian oil firm Rosneft - which owns the fuel depot - said nobody was hurt in the fire.

Russia’s Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said the incident would not affect the region’s fuel supplies, and Governor Roman Starovoit of the neighboring Kursk region called on the population not to stockpile fuel.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, its general staff, and foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

An ammunition depot near Belgorod also caught fire on Wednesday, causing a series of blasts.

At the time, Gladkov said authorities were waiting for Russia’s Defense Ministry to establish a cause.