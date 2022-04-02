Red Cross says 'not yet clear' that Mariupol evacuation will happen on Friday

Here's what you missed on day 37 of the war in Ukraine.

Russia blames Ukraine for fuel depot blast

An explosion rocked a Russian fuel depot near the border on Friday, with Moscow accusing Ukraine of attacking the facility. Kyiv, however, denied any involvement.

Zelenskyy: Retreating Russian troops leaving mines behind

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.

'Impossible' to go ahead with Mariupol evacuation Friday: Red Cross

The Red Cross said the team it sent to facilitate the evacuation of thousands of civilians from Mariupol on Friday had been forced to turn around after conditions made it "impossible to proceed."

"The ICRC team, which consists of three vehicles and nine personnel, did not reach Mariupol or facilitate the safe passage of civilians today," the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement, adding: "They will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians from Mariupol." - AFP

Ukraine says it foiled attempted Russian missile attack on Odesa region

Ukraine's military said on Friday that its anti-air defenses had foiled an attempted Russian missile attack on critical infrastructure in the major Black Sea port of Odesa.

UN: Over 50 historical sites in Ukraine damaged in invasion

The UN's cultural agency on Friday said it had confirmed that at least 53 Ukrainian historical sites, religious buildings and museums had sustained damage during Russia's invasion of the country.

Pentagon commits extra $300 million in security aid to Ukraine

The US Defense Department announced Friday it is allotting $300 million in "security assistance" for Ukraine to bolster the country's defense capabilities, adding to the $1.6 billion Washington already committed.

