Ukraine: Red Cross working to evacuate Mariupol residents

Tens of thousands in Mariupol are trapped with scant access to food and water

A Red Cross convoy will try to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian port city Mariupol on Saturday as Russian forces look to regroup for new attacks in the southeast.

Mariupol - home to just under half a million people before Russia’s assault on Ukraine - has been encircled since the early days of the invasion and is Moscow’s main target in the southeast region of Donbas.

Tens of thousands there are trapped with scant access to food and water.

On Friday, a team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) tried to lead several Ukrainian buses and private vehicles out of the city, but turned back due to the city’s dire conditions.

"They will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians," the ICRC said.

A previous Red Cross evacuation attempt in early March also failed because the route was found to be unsafe.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to humanitarian corridors throughout the war that have facilitated the evacuation of thousands of civilians.

The ICRC said its Mariupol operation was approved by both sides, but major details were still being worked out, such as timing and destination of the convoy.

In a video address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian troops moved closer to Donbas and northeast toward Kharkiv, the nation’s second-largest city.

"I hope there may still be solutions for the situation in Mariupol," Zelensky said.

"The whole world has to react to this humanitarian catastrophe."