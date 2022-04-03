Day 38 of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Day 38 of Moscow's assault on Kyiv

Here's what you missed on day 38 of the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine regains control of 'whole Kyiv region': official

Ukraine has regained control of "the whole Kyiv region" after invading Russian forces retreated from some key towns near the Ukrainian capital, deputy defense minister Ganna Maliar said on Saturday.

Ukrainian authorities burry 280 people in mass grave

Almost 300 people were buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a town outside Ukraine's capital Kyiv, its mayor told AFP on Saturday after the Ukrainian army wrested control of the area from Russia. - AFP

EU says it eyes further Russia sanctions that will not affect energy sector

The European Union is working on further sanctions on Russia but any additional measures will not affect the energy sector, the EU's Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Saturday.

More than 170 detained in Ukraine protests across Russia

Russian police detained 176 people Saturday at protests against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, an NGO said.

OVD-Info, which monitors arrests during protests, said police had detained at least 176 people during demonstrations in 14 cities in Russia.

Another Ukrainian journalist killed near Kyiv

Maxim Levin, a prominent Ukrainian photojournalist and documentary maker who went missing last month in a combat zone near the capital Kyiv, was found dead on Friday.