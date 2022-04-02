Ukrainian journalist killed near Kyiv

'Unarmed Maxim Levin was killed by Russian servicemen'

Maxim Levin, a prominent Ukrainian photojournalist and documentary maker who went missing last month in a combat zone near the capital Kyiv, was found dead on Friday.

"He went missing in the conflict area on March 13 in the Kyiv region. His body was found near the village of Guta Mezhygirska on April 1," presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

Ukraine's General Prosecutor's Office confirmed Levin had been found dead and said he was killed by Russian soldiers.

"According to preliminary information, unarmed Maxim Levin was killed by servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces with two shots from small fire arms," it said in a statement on Telegram.

Levin, 40, worked as a photojournalist and videographer for a number of Ukrainian and international publications.

The NGO Reporters Without Borders, which works to protect journalists, said on Twitter that Levin was the sixth journalist killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded late in February.

"He was unarmed and wearing a press jacket," it said. "Targeting journalists is a war crime."