Russia retreats in northern Ukraine

'Russia prioritizes a different tactic: falling back on the east and south'

Ukraine on Saturday said Russian forces were making a "rapid retreat" from northern areas around the capital Kyiv and the city of Chernigiv.

Russian forces now appear to be focusing attacks in the east and south, a day after thousands of people from Mariupol and surrounding Russian-held areas escaped in a convoy of buses and private cars.

"Russia is prioritizing a different tactic: falling back on the east and south," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on social media.

He said that, while Russian forces appeared to be pulling back from Kyiv, Irpin and Chernigiv, their aim was to "control a vast stretch of occupied territory and set up there in a powerful way."

"Without heavy weapons we won't be able to drive (Russia) out," he said.

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian tanks into Russia's pro-Western neighbor on February 24 and Ukraine estimates 20,000 people were killed in the war so far.

More than 10 million have had to flee their homes.