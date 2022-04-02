English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Russia retreats in northern Ukraine

i24NEWS - AFP

2 min read
Ukrainians pass under a bombed-out bridge as they evacuate from Irpin, north of Kyiv, March 11, 2022.
AP Photo/Efrem LukatskyUkrainians pass under a bombed-out bridge as they evacuate from Irpin, north of Kyiv, March 11, 2022.

'Russia prioritizes a different tactic: falling back on the east and south'

Ukraine on Saturday said Russian forces were making a "rapid retreat" from northern areas around the capital Kyiv and the city of Chernigiv.

Video poster

Russian forces now appear to be focusing attacks in the east and south, a day after thousands of people from Mariupol and surrounding Russian-held areas escaped in a convoy of buses and private cars.

"Russia is prioritizing a different tactic: falling back on the east and south," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on social media.

He said that, while Russian forces appeared to be pulling back from Kyiv, Irpin and Chernigiv, their aim was to "control a vast stretch of occupied territory and set up there in a powerful way."

"Without heavy weapons we won't be able to drive (Russia) out," he said.

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian tanks into Russia's pro-Western neighbor on February 24 and Ukraine estimates 20,000 people were killed in the war so far.

More than 10 million have had to flee their homes.

Video poster