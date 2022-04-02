Ukrainian authorities burry 280 people in mass grave

Streets of Bucha 'littered with corpses' after Russian retreat

Almost 300 people have been buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a commuter town outside Ukraine's capital Kyiv, its mayor told AFP on Saturday after the Ukrainian army retook control of the key town from Russia.

"In Bucha, we have already buried 280 people in mass graves," mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said, adding the heavily destroyed town's streets are littered with corpses.

"All these people were shot, killed, in the back of the head," Fedoruk said.

He said the victims were men and women, and that he had seen a 14-year-old boy among the dead.

Many of the bodies had white bandages on them "to show that they were unarmed," he said.

The town still had cars in the streets with "entire families killed: children, women, grandmothers, men," he added.

The corpses were still in the streets because sappers have not worked there yet, Fedoruk said.

He claimed some of the victims had tried to cross the Buchanka river to Ukrainian-controlled territory and had been killed.

"These are the consequences of Russian occupation," he said.