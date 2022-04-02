Ukraine regains control of 'whole Kyiv region': official

'The whole Kyiv region was liberated from the invader'

Ukraine has regained control of "the whole Kyiv region" after invading Russian forces retreated from some key towns near the Ukrainian capital, deputy defense minister Ganna Maliar said on Saturday.

"Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the whole Kyiv region were liberated from the invader," Maliar said on Facebook, referring to towns that have been heavily destroyed by fighting.

https://www.facebook.com/ganna.maliar/posts/2124154511076913

Irpin and Bucha, commuters towns outside Kyiv, were retaken by the Ukrainian army this week.

Both towns have suffered vast destruction and large civilian death tolls.