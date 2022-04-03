Mass graves in town outside Kyiv spark fears of war crimes

Alterman says 'I think we have to focus on the fact of this needing to be an investigation'

After Ukraine’s troops reclaimed control of Bucha, a town outside Kyiv, scenes of bodies lying across the city’s streets prompted international outcry on possible war crimes and targeting of civilians.

Owen Alterman, senior international affairs correspondent for i24NEWS, spoke on the development, and explained that states must first call for a probe to determine the full scope of the situation.

“Before we jump to conclusions about whether civilians were targeted or executed - it needs to be investigated,” Alterman told i24NEWS.

Images and information from independent journalists, and the Ukrainian military, appear to be "above the threshold of what would trigger an investigation,” he added.

Though the situation in Mariupol - where a theater clearly marked as containing children was bombarded from the air - strongly indicated civilians were being targeted, additional information is needed to determine whether possible war crimes were also committed in these Bucha clashes, Alterman said.

“We’re not talking about aerial bombardment, but we’re talking about street fighting,” the correspondent told i24NEWS.

“I think we have to focus on the fact of this needing to be an investigation, rather than saying war crimes were committed.”