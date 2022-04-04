Ukraine Report: Fears of war crimes grow in day 38 of Russia's invasion

Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine is now in day 38

Officials around the world are voicing concern on possible war crimes in Ukraine amid reports of mass graves in Bucha, a town near Kyiv. Here's what you missed on day 38 of the war in Ukraine.

Yair Lapid condemns 'war crime' after Bucha

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said it was "impossible to remain indifferent" on Sunday after footage showing mass graves and dead bodies in Bucha, near Kyiv.

Germany condemns Bucha 'war crime,' wants more Russia sanctions

Germany on Sunday condemned the killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as a "terrible war crime" and called for fresh EU sanctions against Russia.

"This terrible war crime cannot go unanswered," Robert Habeck, vice chancellor and economy minister, told German newspaper Bild the day after the bodies of nearly 300 civilians were found in mass graves after Russian troops withdrew, local Ukrainian officials said.

"I think that a strengthening of sanctions is called for. That's what we are preparing with our EU partners," Habeck added.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the images from Bucha were "unbearable." - AFP

Moscow calls for UN meeting over Bucha

Russia called for a UN Security Council meeting to address the outcry over Bucha, after Moscow denied accusations of atrocities, claiming Kyiv staged the footage of dead bodies.

"In the light of heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals in #Bucha Russia requested a meeting of UN #SecurityCouncil on Monday April 4," Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, wrote on Twitter.

Aid group helps Ukrainian refugees acclimate to life in Israel

Zelensky makes taped appearance at Grammys

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the Grammys Sunday to rally more support in his country's defense against Russia.

"What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," Zelensky said.

"Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals -- even to those who can't hear them. But the music will break through anyway."

"We defend our freedom to live, to love, to sound," he said.

"On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music, fill it today to tell our story."