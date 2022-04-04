Explainer: Genocide, war crimes, attacks on civilians

Terms often thrown around, hold specific legal definitions

As Ukrainian forces reclaimed territory around Kyiv over the weekend, scenes of streets littered with civilian bodies and reports of mass graves are sparking international alarm.

For weeks Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of perpetrating genocide and war crimes - accusations given fresh impetus by reports of bodies found with their hands bound behind their backs.

But the actual meaning of these terms, and whether they are being used accurately, remains a debate.

War crimes

It is common to read online that killing civilians is a war crime, but it is also not true.

Modern militaries preach about the great accuracy of their precision weapons and the great lengths that they go to to avoid killing civilians. But in reality, there are few wars fought without civilians being killed.

This doesn’t necessarily mean crimes were committed though.

There is a significant - and a legal - difference between civilians being killed and being deliberately targeted. The latter is prohibited by the Geneva Conventions and is, therefore, a war crime.

The notion that there should be laws or norms that define the boundaries of warfare stretch back centuries, but modern concepts began to take shape over a century ago.

First codified in 1864, and then expanded on in 1949 and 1977, the Geneva Conventions were an attempt to formalize these rules.

They lay out forbidden practices in how militaries behave and enshrine protections for prisoners, journalists, medics, civilians, and civilian buildings. While there are instances where attacks can be made on such targets, they must always be done so while complying with the constraints of military necessity and proportionality.

In reality, an army is forbidden from attacking civilian or medical infrastructure, for example, a hospital.

If, however, this hospital was being used for a military purpose, say as a firing position for an enemy sniper, then it could be attacked.

But the army targeting this sniper would still be obliged to conform to proportionality. So hitting the hospital with mortars to kill the sniper would be acceptable, while destroying the entire building with multiple airstrikes would not - and could constitute a war crime.

Of course, such grey areas leave room for abuse of the rules.

Genocide

“This is genocide. The elimination of the whole nation and the people,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CBS News on Sunday.

Disgusted at the level of violence being rained down on Ukrainian civilians, many others have made similar declarations.

Genocide literally means “race-killing" - a term coined in 1944 by the Polish lawyer Raphäel Lemkin - to describe the act of the killing, or attempted killing, of an entire people. Lemkin, a Jew, wrote about genocide in the aftermath of the Holocaust and also based his theories on the Ottoman Armenian Genocide.

While mass killing is the most obvious form of genocide, it can also come in the form of forcibly transferring children from a people or impacting someone's ability to have children. Unlike war crimes, it can also occur during warfare or peacetime - though the former is far more common.

Specifically, genocide is defined as possessing the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group,” as the United Nations describes it.

It goes beyond the act of mass killings of civilians, to the deliberate attempt to wipe out a people.

This often means that in cases where many deaths occur, the term 'genocide' may not be applied by some observers. For example, this occurred with the majority of the violence during the Bosnian War - with many killings constituting war crimes, but only the events at Srebrenica being ruled by international courts as constituting an act of genocide.

Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP A man gestures at a mass grave in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 3, 2022.

Such distinctions are obviously academic to the people on the receiving end of the violence. But the power of these labels can’t be ignored.

More than one hundred years after the fact, Turkey still refuses to tolerate the notion that Armenians may have been killed in a genocide; and arguments about the word are at the center of the biggest political crisis to hit Bosnia since the war in the 1990s.

Arguments over the thousands of deaths occurring in Ukraine are also likely to rage for years.