US pushes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

'The images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us to now match our words with action'

The United States plans to ask the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, the US ambassador to the UN said on Monday.

This comes shortly after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing dozens of civilians in the town of Bucha.

A two-thirds majority vote by the 193-member assembly in New York can suspend a state from the council.

Speaking in Bucharest on Monday, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, "Russia's participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce," according to Reuters. "And it is wrong, which is why we believe it is time the UN General Assembly vote to remove them."

Thomas-Greenfield told Reuters she aimed to put the move to suspend Russia to a vote in the General Assembly this week.

The Assembly adopted two resolutions denouncing Russia - with at least 140 yes votes - since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

"My message to those 140 countries who have courageously stood together is: the images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us to now match our words with action," Thomas-Greenfield, visiting Romania to see how it is coping with an influx of Ukraine refugees, told reporters, Reuters reported.

Russia is in its second year of a three-year term on the 47-member Geneva-based council. Moscow's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.