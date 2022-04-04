Ukraine's president says Bucha 'war crimes' are 'genocide'

'These are war crimes and it will be recognized by the world as genocide'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called killings in the reclaimed town of Bucha, outside Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, "genocide."

"These are war crimes and it will be recognized by the world as genocide," Zelensky said during a visit to Bucha, where bodies were discovered strewn throughout the town after it was reclaimed by Kyiv's army.

"You stand here today and see what happened. We know that thousands of people have been killed and tortured with extremities cut off, women raped, children killed," he told reporters while wearing a bulletproof vest and accompanied by military personnel.

"It's genocide," he added.

After Russia’s troops withdrew from the areas, a number of bodies and mass graves were discovered around Bucha - prompting fears of possible war crimes committed by Moscow throughout its invasion of Ukraine.

Anatoly Fedoruk, the mayor of Bucha, said on Saturday that they already buried 280 bodies in mass graves, and that women and children were among the dead.

The revelation drew outcry from the international community - including from within Israel.

On Monday, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz denounced the killings in Bucha as "a war crime," and alleged that civilians were “murdered” during the clashes.