President Biden calls for Bucha ‘war crimes trial,’ sanctions

'We have to get all the details so this can be an actual… war crime trial'

United States President Joe Biden on Monday called for a war crimes trial over the alleged atrocities against civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, and said he wants more sanctions imposed on Russia.

Calling President Vladimir Putin "a war criminal" and the killings "a war crime," Biden told reporters there should be "a war crimes trial" against Moscow.

“We have to gather the information,” the president said, according to CNN.

“We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight and we have to get all the details so this can be an actual… war crime trial.”

The commander-in-chief also added that he is looking to impose additional penalties on Russia as the country continues its invasion of Ukraine.

"I'm seeking more sanctions, yes,” the president said.

The discovery of mass graves in Bucha drew alarm from around the world and prompted a number of states to take action against Russia over alleged war crimes in the town.

On Monday, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on his official Twitter account that Russia’s ambassador was asked to leave the country as a number of Vilnius officials denounced the killings in Bucha.

Landsbergis told reporters that “in response to… the atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces in various occupied Ukrainian cities, including the horrific massacre in Bucha, the Lithuanian government has decided to downgrade… diplomatic representation.”