Ukraine Report: States decry Bucha ‘war crimes’ in day 40 of Russia’s invasion

Reports of mass graves and civilian deaths in Bucha are drawing international concern

A number of countries around the world are issuing denouncements of possible war crimes committed by Russia in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, located outside Kyiv, as Moscow’s invasion rages on.

Here's some of the biggest stories - and what you may have missed - on day 40 of the war in Ukraine.

To read the previous i24NEWS report providing a recap on day 39 of the Ukraine war, click here.

Foreign minister says Germany expelling 'substantial number' of Russian diplomats

Germany on Monday expelled a "significant number" of Russian diplomats in what Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called a response to the "unbelievable brutality" the Kremlin unleashed in Ukraine.

The move, AFP learned, involves 40 envoys and follows similar moves by European partners in recent days as a reaction to Russia's war on its neighbor.

"The images from Bucha speak to unbelievable brutality by the Russian leadership and by those who follow its propaganda with a boundless will to exterminate," Baerbock said, referring to the town near Kyiv where dozens of bodies were found in mass graves or littering the streets. - AFP

EBRD suspends Russia and Belarus funds access over the war in Ukraine

Europe's development bank announced Monday the immediate suspension of access to financing and expertise for both Russia and Belarus in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

"The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is moving ahead with its plans to exclude the Russian Federation and Belarus from receiving funding for projects," the lender said in a statement.

"The EBRD board of governors have approved taking firm action against the Russian Federation and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine." - AFP

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511017514347765760 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Pentagon says two-thirds of Russian troops have left Kyiv

Russia removed about two-thirds of the troops it stationed around Kyiv, mostly sent back to Belarus with plans to redeploy elsewhere in Ukraine, a senior Pentagon official said Monday.

"They have about a third left of the forces that they had arrayed against Kyiv," the official said on grounds of anonymity.

"We do begin to see them consolidating in Belarus. What we continue to believe is that they're going to be refit, resupplied, perhaps maybe even reinforced with additional manpower, and then sent back into Ukraine to continue fighting elsewhere," the official said. - AFP

Red Cross says team 'being held' west of Mariupol

The Red Cross said Monday that a team sent to help evacuate civilians from the besieged southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was being held by police in Russian-controlled territory.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which for days has been trying to get a team to Mariupol to help provide safe passage for thousands of civilians seeking to leave, said it was stopped in a nearby town currently under Russian control.

The team "is being held in the town of Mangush," ICRC spokeswoman Caitlin Kelly told AFP in an email.

"The team was stopped on Monday while carrying out humanitarian efforts to help lead a safe passage corridor for civilians," she said. - AFP

Ukraine governor says Russia preparing big attack in the east

Russian troops are preparing for a big attack in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, the local governor Sergiy Gaiday said on Telegram Monday, urging a mass evacuation.

"We see that equipment is coming from different directions, they are bringing manpower, they are bringing fuel," Gaiday said in a video statement.

"We understand that they are preparing for a full-scale big breakthrough," he added.

Gaiday urged residents to leave the region as soon as possible.

"Please don't wait for your homes to be bombed," he said in a separate video.

"Do not hesitate," he added, specifying that 1,000 people had been evacuated on Monday. - AFP

France says to expel 35 Russian diplomats

France on Monday said it would expel 35 Russian diplomats as part of a joint European action after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"France decided this evening to expel a number of Russian personnel with diplomatic status stationed in France whose activities are against our security interests," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

A ministry source, who asked not to be named, said 35 Russian diplomats would be expelled.

"This action is part of a European approach," the foreign ministry statement added. "Our first responsibility is always to ensure the safety of French people and Europeans," it said. - AFP

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511048797681557506 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Other major stories from Ukraine today:

President Biden calls for Bucha ‘war crimes trial,’ sanctions

Ukraine's president says Bucha 'war crimes' are 'genocide'

US pushes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

Zelensky calls Russian troops murderers, outrage grows over 'war crimes'