Ukraine report: Zelensky addresses UNSC on day 41 of Russia's invasion

EU allies expelled over 140 Russian diplomats in the past 48 hours over the Bucha killings

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, a day after mass graves were discovered in the city of Bucha, near Kyiv.

In space, Russians and Americans remain 'dear friends': astronaut

Bill INGALLS/NASA/AFP NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei gestures after the landing of the Soyuz MS-19 space capsule in a remote area outside Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 30, 2022.

After nearly a week back on Earth, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei said Tuesday the relationship between US astronauts and Russian cosmonauts remained positive while on board the International Space Station, despite their countries' animosity over Moscow's February invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Top US general calls for more bases in eastern Europe

Olivier DOULIERY / POOL / AFP US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in Washington, DC, September 29, 2021.

Gen. Mark Milley on Tuesday called to establish more permanent bases for US troops in eastern Europe in order to fortify security in the region amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Israeli FM Lapid accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid accused Russia of war crimes on Tuesday during his visit to Athens, Greece.

Zelensky demands 'accountability' for Russia 'crimes' in UNSC speech

Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelensky demanded "accountability" at the UN Security Council on Tuesday for Russian "crimes" carried out during Moscow's invasion of his country.

