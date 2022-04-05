Israeli PM condemns Bucha massacre, without mentioning Russia

'We are horrified by the difficult pictures from Bucha and we strongly condemn this,' Bennett says

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday condemned the massacre of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, notably not mentioning Russia, which is accused of perpetrating the mass killing.

The town outside of the capital Kyiv was controlled by Russian troops at the time of the alleged atrocities, which came to light four days ago when photos of dead civilians buried in mass graves were shared globally.

"We are horrified by the difficult pictures from Bucha and we strongly condemn this," Bennett said.

"The suffering of the people of Ukraine is huge and we do everything we can to help," he added.

The Israeli leader has been criticized for not publicly saying more against the Russian invasion since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the "special military operation" on February 24 that has led to thousands of deaths and the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday evening reacted on Twitter to the scenes of civilian carnage in Bucha, mentioning Russia.

"It is impossible to remain indifferent in the face of the horrific images from the city of Bucha near Kiev, from after the Russian army left," Lapid wrote.

He added: “Intentionally harming a civilian population is a war crime and I strongly condemn it."