Zelensky demands 'accountability' for Russia 'crimes' in UNSC speech

Ukrainian leader calls for Russia's expulsion from UN Security Council

Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelensky demanded "accountability" at the UN Security Council on Tuesday for Russian "crimes" carried out during Moscow's invasion of his country.

People "were killed in their apartments, houses... civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road, just for their pleasure," Zelensky told the 15-member Council, including Moscow's envoy, describing alleged atrocities in Ukraine's Bucha.

"Accountability must be inevitable."

Zelensky added that "hundreds of thousands" of Ukrainians had also been deported to Russia.

The besieged leader called for Russia's expulsion from the Council.

Prior to Zelensky's video address, UN undersecretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, said that there were "credible" claims Russia has used indiscriminate cluster munitions two dozen times in populated parts of Ukraine.

United Nations human rights body "OHCHR has received credible allegations that Russian forces have used cluster munitions in populated areas at least 24 times," DiCarlo said.