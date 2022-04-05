Israeli FM Lapid accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

'A large and powerful country invaded a smaller neighbor without any justification'

Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid accused Russia of war crimes on Tuesday during his visit to Athens, Greece.

"Once again, a large and powerful country has invaded a smaller neighbor without any justification. Once again, the ground is soaked with the blood of innocent civilians," Lapid said alongside his Cypriot and Greek counterparts, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

"The images and testimonies coming out of Ukraine are horrific. Russian forces have committed war crimes against a defenseless civilian population. I strongly condemn these war crimes," Lapid reiterated.

He touted the international coalition supporting Ukraine, from which Israel has stayed away.

Furthermore, Lapid said that the war in Ukraine offers opportunities for new energy partnerships.

Israel, Greece and Cyprus had been working on a joint project to bring gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe, but the pipeline project fell through in recent months as Jerusalem tightened ties with Ankara.

"The war in Ukraine risks changing the structure of the European and Middle Eastern energy market. There are risks here, but there are also opportunities that we must examine together," he stressed.

Lapid also said that the Mediterranean allies are looking for ways to cooperate on regional security as his country faces a wave of terrorism that has killed 11 people in three separate attacks over the past two weeks.

"Our ability to cooperate in security is critical for the safety of our citizens, and to fight terrorism in the region," Lapid said.