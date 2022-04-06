Pope decries Bucha ‘massacre’ while holding Ukrainian flag

'Let's not forget them and let's not forget the Ukrainian people'

Pope Francis on Wednesday denounced the killings in Bucha as a “massacre” while presenting a worn Ukrainian flag which was sent to him from the town.

Reports of mass graves, civilian fatalities, and bodies around the streets of Bucha sparked international outcry - including from the Vatican.

During his weekly audience, the pontiff condemned the killings in Bucha as “new atrocities” reported from Ukraine as Russia’s invasion rages on.

The pope spoke out against what he called “increasingly horrendous” violence against civilians in Ukraine.

“They are victims whose innocent blood cries out up to heaven and implores: 'Stop this war! Let the weapons fall silent! Stop sowing death and destruction,’" the head of the Catholic Church said.

He also held up a Ukrainian flag, darkened and covered in writing, which he said came from the town.

“Yesterday, precisely from Bucha, they brought me this flag,” the pope said, adding that “It comes from the war, precisely from that martyred city, Bucha.”

After revealing the flag, the pontiff invited a group of refugee children from Ukraine to approach him, and handed them chocolate Easter eggs.

“These children had to flee in order to arrive in a safe land. This is the fruit of war. Let's not forget them and let's not forget the Ukrainian people,” he said.