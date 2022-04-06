Driver dies after ramming Russia’s embassy in Romania with car

Russia suggests that the driver was potentially motivated to ram the gate by antiwar sentiments

A car burst into flames after crashing into the gate of Russia’s embassy in Romania on Wednesday, killing the driver, Bucharest police said.

Other than the driver, no additional casualties were reported.

The crash marks the latest incident to befall Moscow’s foreign embassies as protesters stage protests against the war in Ukraine at Russia’s diplomatic compounds around the world.

Though law enforcement could not immediately determine whether it was accidental or intentional, Russia’s embassy released a statement suggesting that the driver was potentially motivated to ram the gate by antiwar sentiments.

“We must state with regret that whatever the motives of the driver… there is no doubt that he committed this act under the influence of an explosion of anti-Russian hysteria in connection with a staged provocation in the city of Bucha,” the embassy said, according to the Associated Press.

Last month, another similar incident was reported at Russia’s embassy in Ireland after a truck driver intentionally drove through the gates of the compound.

The man behind the ramming in Dublin reportedly was motivated to act after learning of civilian victims in Ukraine, according to The Washington Post.

Russia’s embassy later released a statement on the incident, denouncing the ramming as a “criminal act of insanity.”

Discontent with Moscow is also reportedly extending to the firms which service its foreign mission offices - on Tuesday, the Irish Mirror said that Russia’s embassy is running low on fuel because local oil companies will not do business with them.