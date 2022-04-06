Ukraine Report: UK PM says Bucha killings not 'far short of genocide’ on day 42

States are calling for investigations into potential 'war crimes' committed by Russia in Bucha

As outrage mounts over alleged "war crimes" in Bucha, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the killings there do not "look far short of genocide to me."

Here's more of the biggest stories - and what you may have missed - on day 42 of the war in Ukraine.

Russia strikes fuel depot in central Ukraine

Russian forces struck a fuel depot near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro overnight, regional authorities said Wednesday, hitting an area that has avoided the brunt of fighting.

"The night was alarming and difficult. The enemy attacked our region from the air and hit an oil depot and a factory. The oil depot with fuel was destroyed," the region's governor, Valentin Reznitchenko, said in a statement on social media.

He said that no one was wounded in the attack and that firefighters fought for eight hours to extinguish the flames. - AFP

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson comments on Bucha killings and 'genocide'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday the alleged massacre of Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops in the town of Bucha "doesn't look far short of genocide to me."

"I have no doubt that the international community, Britain very much in the front rank, will be moving again in lockstep to impose more sanctions and more penalties on Vladimir Putin's regime," he told reporters." - AFP

Other major stories from Ukraine today:

Driver dies after ramming Russia’s embassy in Romania with car

Pope decries Bucha ‘massacre’ while holding Ukrainian flag

Turkey moves its Ukraine embassy back to Kyiv after relocation