US slaps sanctions on Putin's daughters, Russia's biggest banks

The White House announced sanctions Wednesday targeting Russia's top public and private banks and two daughters of Vladimir Putin, adding pressure on the country's economy and its elite over the invasion of Ukraine.

The new sanctions targeted Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of Putin's with his former wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva.

Also hit with new sanctions were the wife and daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of Russia’s Security Council, including former president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people. Some of them are responsible for providing the support necessary to underpin Putin’s war on Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

"We believe that many of Putin's assets are hidden with family members, and that's why we're targeting them," a senior US official told reporters, referring to the two daughters.

The White House also declared "full blocking" sanctions on Russia's largest public and private financial institutions, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, and said all new US investment in Russia was now prohibited.

And it said that new sanctions would be announced Thursday on key Russian state enterprises, aiming to hamper their ability to trade and move money through the global financial system.

President Joe Biden tied the escalation of sanctions directly to the evidence that has mounted that Russian forces deliberately murdered civilians in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv.

"I made clear that Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha," Biden tweeted.