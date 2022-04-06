Russia threatens states with consequences over UN vote on Human Rights Council

A two-thirds majority of voting members can suspend a country from the 47-member HRC

Russia warned countries at the United Nations that voting "yes" or abstaining on a United States push to suspend Moscow from the Human Rights Council will be viewed as an "unfriendly gesture," according to a note seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

On Monday, the US said it would seek to suspend Russia after Ukraine accused the country's troops of killing hundreds of civilians in the town of Bucha.

The 193-member UN General Assembly in New York is set to vote on the measure on Thursday.

A two-thirds majority of voting members can suspend a country from the 47-member HRC for committing human rights violations. Abstentions do not count.

Russia's mission to the UN urged countries to "speak out against the anti-Russian resolution." However, it was not immediately clear how many countries received the note.

"It is worth mentioning that not only support for such an initiative but also an equidistant position in the vote (abstention or non-participation) will be considered as an unfriendly gesture," the note read, according to Reuters.

"In addition, the position of each country will be taken into account both in the development of bilateral relations and in the work on the issues important for it within the framework of the UN," it read.

Russia's mission to the United Nations declined to comment on the letter when asked by Reuters because it was not public.