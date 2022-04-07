UK sanctions president of European Jewish Council over Putin ties

European Jewish Council says it is 'deeply shocked and appalled' at 'misguided' UK decision

The UK government announced sanctions on Wednesday against Russian oligarch Moshe Kantor, who is president of the European Jewish Council as well as other roles in Jewish organizations.

Eight oligarchs including Kantor were added to the list of individuals and entities sanctioned in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Today, we are stepping up our campaign to bring Putin’s appalling war to an end with some of our toughest sanctions yet,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

“Our latest wave of measures will bring an end to the UK’s imports of Russian energy and sanction yet more individuals and businesses, decimating Putin’s war machine.”

“Together with our allies, we are showing the Russian elite that they cannot wash their hands of the atrocities committed on Putin’s orders,” she added. “We will not rest until Ukraine prevails.”

Kantor is CEO of the Acron Group, one of the leading mineral fertilizer producers and distributors in the world, and has an estimated wealth of $7.6 billion, according to Forbes in 2021.

The UK said Acron and other major Russian companies provide "vital strategic significance for the Russian government."

The other oligarchs sanctioned were Andrey Akimov, Aleksander Dyukov, Andrey Guryev, Sergey Kogogin, Sergey Sergeyevich, Leonid Mikhelson, and Boris Rotenberg

The European Jewish Congress said it was “deeply shocked and appalled” by the UK’s announcement, blasting the decision as “misguided and lacks any factual or evidence-based merit.”

“We call for this decision to be reversed as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for the Jewish Leadership Council, an organization Kantor that is an honorary vice president of, said that “his term of office will end in May and will not be renewed.”