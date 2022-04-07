Ukraine Report: Residents in east told to leave 'now' or 'risk death'

Fears of Russian onslaught in Donbas region

Ukraine told residents in the eastern part of the country to evacuate immediately or risk death ahead of a feared Russian onslaught in the Donbas region.

Here's more of the biggest stories - and what you may have missed - on day 43 of the war in Ukraine.

Shell to take hit of up to $5 billion on Russia exit

Oli SCARFF / AFP Shell's logo is pictured at a Shell petrol station, in Manchester, UK, on March 8, 2022.

British energy giant Shell warned Thursday that it would take a hit of up to $5 billion (4.6 billion euros) on its exit from Russia, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Impairment from assets and additional charges relating to Russia activities were expected to be between $4 billion and $5 billion in the first quarter, Shell said in a statement after recently signaling its gradual withdrawal. — AFP

Ukraine FM asks NATO for weapons

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls on NATO members to provide Kyiv with all the weaponry it needs to fight Russia.

"My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. It's weapons, weapons, and weapons," Kuleba tells journalists at NATO headquarters in Brussels. — AFP

Other major stories from Ukraine today:

