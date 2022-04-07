Ukraine denounces over 300 cases of rape by Russian soldiers

'These include gang rapes and rapes in front of children'

More than 300 cases of rape by Russian forces, including girls aged 12 to 16, have been reported in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Monday.

"Russia is violating Ukraine," the military said. "They are bombing our cities, looting, murdering, raping women. Russian soldiers are rapists without moral limits."

On Sunday, a photo emerged on social media showing the bodies of three women and a man piled up under a blanket.

The three women were all naked and had been partially burned, photographer Mikhail Palinchak claimed, according to The Guardian, fueling allegations that Russian forces are committing sexual violence against Ukrainian women, which constitutes a war crime.

“We have received several calls on our hotline from women and girls asking for help,” said Kateryna Cherepakha, president of the organization for gender equality and human rights at La Strada Ukraine.

"We couldn't reach them because of the fighting," she added.

UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo said the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine was seeking to verify allegations of sexual violence by Russian forces.

"These include gang rapes and rapes in front of children," she said. "There are also allegations of sexual violence by Ukrainian forces and civil defense militias."

The list of reported abuses committed by Russian soldiers against Ukrainian civilians continues to grow after the withdrawal of Russian forces.

The discovery earlier this week of hundreds of bodies in Bucha, near Kyiv, sparked outrage and unanimous condemnation within the international community.