WHO ‘preparing’ for possible chemical attacks in Ukraine

The World Health Organization’s regional Europe chief announced that the agency is making contingency plans for possible chemical attacks in Ukraine.

“Given the uncertainties of the current situation, there are no assurances that the war will not get worse,” WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday while speaking at a briefing in Ukraine.

The announcement follows past warnings from a number of Western officials who alleged Russia could deploy chemical weapons during its invasion of Ukraine.

After Russia claimed its opponents planned to use chemical weapons, leaders from the United Kingdom and the United States instead said that Moscow’s accusation signaled it is considering its own deployment of the banned materials.

“[The] WHO is considering all scenarios and making contingencies for different situations that could afflict the people of Ukraine, from the continued treatment of mass casualties, to chemical assaults,” Kluge said.

“The short answer is that [the] WHO is preparing for any eventuality within our mandate.”

Reports of attacks on Ukraine’s hospitals are also a cause for concern at the global public health agency.

The WHO, which tracks these incidents through its online monitoring database, recorded 91 reports of attacks on Ukraine’s healthcare facilities since the start of the war and was able to verify 86 of these cases.