Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council

Russia was suspended from the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday following a vote at the international body.

The suspension was announced after 93 countries, including Israel, voted in favor of a UN General Assembly Resolution to oust Moscow from the Council.

Russia was among the 24 nations to vote against the proposal, alongside China, North Korea, and Belarus.

A total of 58 states abstained from the vote.

After the result was announced, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter to thank the countries that voted to expel Russia.

“War criminals have no place in UN bodies aimed at protecting human rights,” he said.

“Grateful to all member states which supported the relevant UNGA resolution and chose the right side of history.”

