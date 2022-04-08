Ukraine: 35 killed in train station rocket strike

Remains of a large rocket with the words 'for our children' in Russian were seen

Dozens of people were killed in a rocket attack at a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Friday as civilians raced to leave the Donbas region in the crosshairs of the Russian army.

At least 35 people lost their lives, a rescue worker on the ground told AFP, and the head of Ukraine's railway company said "over 100 were injured," in one of the deadliest strikes of the six-week-old war.

Witnesses saw the bodies of at least 20 people grouped and lying under plastic sheets next to the station.

Remains of a large rocket with the words "for our children" in Russian were lying just adjacent to the main building.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512344907624632325 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The attack came as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Union foreign policy chief Jose Borrell headed to Kyiv on Friday in a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack on the railway station showed "evil with no limits.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512371986210689024 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

More than a month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow shifted its focus to eastern and southern parts of the country after stiff resistance torpedoed its plans of an easy capture of the capital Kyiv.

Instead, Russian troops appear to be aiming to create a long-sought land link between occupied Crimea and the Moscow-backed separatist statelets of Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas.

Heavy shelling is laying waste to towns in the region, and officials are begging civilians to flee, but the intensity of fighting is impeding evacuations.

In Donetsk, the head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said three evacuation trains had been temporarily blocked after a Russian airstrike on an overpass by a station.

But officials continued to press civilians to leave where possible.