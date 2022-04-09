Zelensky calls for 'firm global response' to Russian aggression

'This is another Russian war crime for which everyone involved will be held accountable'

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a "firm global response" on Friday after a missile strike killed 52 people at a train station in eastern Ukraine where civilians gathered to flee Russia’s offensive.

"This is another Russian war crime for which everyone involved will be held accountable," Zelensky said in a video message.

"World powers have already condemned Russia's attack on Kramatorsk. We expect a firm global response to this war crime.”

World leaders condemned the attack in the Donetsk capital Kramatorsk, with US President Joe Biden accusing Russia of being behind a "horrific atrocity" that the French condemned as a "crime against humanity."

At least 52 people including five children were killed, the regional government said, while Zelensky reported 300 wounded, saying the strike showed "evil with no limits.”

Zelensky said the bombing was reported in Russia before the missiles even landed and called for more weaponry to counter Moscow's aggression.

"I am sure that the victory of Ukraine is just a matter of time, and I will do everything to reduce this time," he added.

Russia denied being behind the missile strike, which came with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky and to visit the scene of civilian killings in the town of Bucha.

Six weeks into President Vladimir Putin's invasion, Moscow shifted its focus to eastern and southern Ukraine after stiff resistance ended plans to swiftly capture the capital Kyiv.