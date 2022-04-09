Ukraine Report: Zelensky urges 'global response' on day 45 of Russia's invasion

Civilians trickle out of Kramatorsk after station attack that killed over 50 people, including five children

Here are more of the biggest stories - and what you may have missed - on day 45 of the war in Ukraine.

UK's Johnson pays surprise visit to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday visited Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a show of support for Ukraine against what he called "Russia's barbaric campaign."

“What Putin has done in places like Bucha and Irpin is war crimes that have permanently polluted his reputation and the reputation of his government,” the British prime minister said of the Russian president.

"We're setting out a new package of financial (and) military aid which is a testament of our commitment to his country's struggle against Russia’s barbaric campaign.”

Over 4.4 million Ukrainians flee war: UN

More than 4.4 million Ukrainian refugees fled their country since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion on February 24, according to figures from the UN refugee agency.

The UNHCR said there were 4,441,663 Ukrainian refugees on Saturday.

Ninety percent of those who fled Ukraine are women and children, as the Ukrainian authorities do not allow men of military age to leave. - AFP

Civilians trickle out of Kramatorsk after station attack

Mini-vans were headed to a church in Kramatorsk in east Ukraine on Saturday morning to collect evacuees after a deadly rocket attack on a train station in the city.

Almost 80 people, most of them elderly, took shelter overnight in the building, not far from the terminal targeted in the strike on Friday.

"There were around 300 to 400 people who rushed here after the strike," Yevgeny, a member of the protestant church, told AFP.

"They were traumatized. Half of them ran to shelter in the cellar, others wanted to leave as soon as possible. Some were evacuated by bus in the afternoon (on Friday). In the end, almost 80 stayed here and I hosted seven at my house," he said.

Germany says limited in its arms shipments to Ukraine

Germany has almost exhausted its ability to supply Ukraine with weapons from its army reserves, but is working on direct deliveries from the arms industry, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said Saturday.

"For deliveries coming from the Bundeswehr's stocks, I have to say honestly that we have reached a limit," she told German daily Augsburger Allgemeine.

The German army must maintain its capacity to act and be able to "guarantee the defense of the country and the (NATO) alliance," she added.

Russia warns of reprisals after YouTube blocks parliament channel

Russian officials on Saturday warned of reprisals after US video hosting service YouTube blocked the channel of the lower house of parliament due to US sanctions.

Thinly veiled threats to ban YouTube in Russia came on the 45th day of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, with thousands killed and more than 11 million fleeing their homes or the country.

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker at the lower house of parliament, the State Duma, said Washington was breaching the rights of Russians.

"The United States wants to have a monopoly on the diffusion of information," Volodin said on messaging app Telegram. "We cannot allow that".

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said "YouTube has sealed its fate."

EU chief warns of Russian 'decay'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Russia will descend into "economic, financial and technological decay, while Ukraine is marching towards a European future", speaking after meeting Zelensky in Kyiv.

She met him after visiting a mass grave in Bucha, a town north of the capital where Russian forces are accused by Ukraine's allies of carrying out atrocities against civilians.

"If this is not a war crime, what is a war crime?" Von der Leyen asks, saying it is "extremely important" that all crimes be documented, linked to a probe by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

UN says 1,000 seafarers trapped

Two UN agencies call for "urgent action" to help and protect around 1,000 sailors on trading ships stranded in Ukrainian ports and waters since the Russian invasion.

The heads of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said that more than 100 trading ships cannot leave Ukrainian ports and waters.