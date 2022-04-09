More than 4.4 million Ukrainians flee war: UN

Some 210,000 non-Ukrainians also fled the country

More than 4.4 million Ukrainian refugees fled their country since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion on February 24, according to figures from the UN refugee agency.

The UNHCR said there were 4,441,663 Ukrainian refugees on Saturday, 59,347 more than the previous day.

Europe has not seen such a flood of refugees since World War II.

Ninety percent of those who fled Ukraine are women and children, as the Ukrainian authorities do not allow men of military age to leave.

According to the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM), around 210,000 non-Ukrainians also fled the country, sometimes encountering difficulties returning to their home countries.

The United Nations estimates that 7.1 million people have been displaced within the country, according to figures published by the IOM on April 5.