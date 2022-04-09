UK's Johnson pays surprise visit to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky

British PM commits to further sanctions against Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday visited Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a show of support for Ukraine against what he called "Russia's barbaric campaign."

The meeting — which came after the discovery a week ago of the bodies of civilians in towns from which the Russian army retreated — was shrouded in secrecy until Johnson appeared in the Ukrainian capital.

“What Putin has done in places like Bucha and Irpin is war crimes that have permanently polluted his reputation and the reputation of his government,” the British prime minister said of the Russian president.

"We're setting out a new package of financial (and) military aid which is a testament of our commitment to his country's struggle against Russia’s barbaric campaign.”

"Today, I met my friend President Zelensky in Kyiv as a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine," Johnson said on Twitter.

“It’s nice to meet you and it’s been a privilege to meet you. You have a remarkable president, Mr. Zelenskiy, who has done an outstanding job and we simply wish to keep supporting the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

"Welcome to Kyiv, my friend," Zelensky said on Telegram.

"Boris Johnson is one of the most principled opponents of the Russian invasion, a leader in sanctions pressure on Russia and defence support for Ukraine," Zelensky said.