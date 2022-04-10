Civilians flee east Ukraine as Kyiv readies for 'big battles'

Thousands of civilians flee eastern part of Ukraine in fear of imminent Russian offensive

Ukraine is preparing for "big battles" against Moscow's forces in the east of the country, officials in Kyiv said, as thousands of civilians flee in fear of an imminent Russian offensive.

Evacuations resumed on Saturday from Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, where a missile strike killed 52 people at a railway station a day earlier, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the latest Western leader to visit Kyiv.

Hailing the country's response to the Russian invasion, Johnson offered Ukraine armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles to help ensure, he said, that the country will "never be invaded again."

His offer came after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was readying for a Russian onslaught.

"Sadly, in parallel we see the preparations for important battles, some people say decisive ones, in the east," he said Saturday at a press conference with visiting Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

"We are ready to fight and to look in parallel to end this war through diplomacy."

Zelensky's adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said Ukraine must beat back Russia in the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow controls two separatist territories, before a meeting can take place between the Ukrainian leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Ukraine is ready for big battles. Ukraine must win them, including in the Donbas. And once that happens, Ukraine will have a more powerful negotiating position," he said on national television, as quoted by the Interfax news agency.

"After that the presidents will meet. It could take two weeks, three."