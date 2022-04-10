Ukraine Report: Kyiv readying for Russian onslaught in east

Thousands of civilians flee eastern part of Ukraine in fear of imminent Russian offensive

Ukraine is preparing for "important battles" against Moscow's forces in the east of the country, officials in Kyiv said, as thousands of civilians flee in fear of an imminent Russian offensive.

Here are more of the biggest stories - and what you may have missed - on day 46 of the war in Ukraine.

To read the previous i24NEWS report providing a recap on day 45 of the Ukraine war, click here.

10 civilians killed in strikes in eastern Ukraine

Weekend bombardments in eastern Ukraine killed 10 civilians and wounded 11 others around Kharkiv, the region's governor said Sunday.

Saturday's bombardments hit four towns around and to the southeast of Kharkiv, Oleg Synegubov posted on Telegram, adding that one of those killed was a child.

"At the current time we know of 10 people killed, including a child, and 11 wounded."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513198073173925888 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

World Bank warns of bleak economic outlook for Ukraine

The World Bank issued dire forecasts for Ukraine as Russia's invasion impacts both the country and its neighbors, warning in a report released Sunday of an even bleaker economic outlook if the conflict drags on.

Ukraine's economy will collapse by 45.1 percent this year, the bank predicted, far worse than the 10 percent to 35 percent downturn the International Monetary Fund projected last month.

Pro-Russia protesters rally in Germany

Pro-Russia protesters rallied in Germany, with the country's Russian-speaking population demanding an end to the discrimination it says it is suffering.

Germany is home to 1.2 million people of Russian origin and 325,000 from Ukraine. Authorities fear the conflict could be imported into Germany and the protests used to promote Moscow's war narrative.

Police recorded 383 anti-Russian offenses and 181 anti-Ukrainian offenses since the Kremlin's invasion started on February 24.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513172496236924937 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Scholz and Zelenskiy discuss additional sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Sunday that he discussed possible additional sanctions on Russia in a call with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Zelensky called for an embargo on imported gas and oil from Russia, but Germany so far resisted pressure to do so.

Scholz said on Friday that Germany could end Russian oil imports this year, but stopping gas imports would be tougher because the country would need to build infrastructure to import gas from alternative sources.

Russia confirms prisoner exchange with Ukraine

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova confirmed on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange on Saturday.

Moskalkova said that among those who returned to Russia were four employees of state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, soldiers, and some other civilians.

Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 12 of its soldiers were being returned after a prisoner exchange with Russia, the third such swap since the start of the conflict.

Vereshchuk said that 14 civilians were also returning to Ukraine as part of the deal.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513177249385746443 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

'Russians stole from Chernobyl'

Russian forces who occupied the Chernobyl nuclear plant stole radioactive substances from research laboratories that could potentially kill them, Ukraine's State Agency for Managing the Exclusion Zone says.

Russian soldiers pillaged two laboratories in the area, the agency said on Facebook.

More than 4.5 million flee Ukraine war

More than 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees have now fled their country since the Russian invasion on February 24, the United Nations refugee agency says.

Ninety percent of those who fled Ukraine are women and children, as the Ukrainian authorities do not allow men of military age to leave.