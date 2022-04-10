Religious leaders give clashing takes over Ukraine war

'What kind of victory would be one that plants a flag on a heap of rubble?' Pope Francis asks

Pope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter truce in Ukraine, and in an apparent reference to Russia, questioned the value of planting a victory flag “on a heap of rubble.”

The Catholic leader spoke at the end of a Palm Sunday service for about 50,000 people in the Vatican City’s St. Peter’s Square.

In Russia, the head of the Orthodox Church called on people to rally around Russian authorities as Moscow continues its assault on Kyiv.

Patriarch Kirill - a close ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin - previously made comments defending Russia’s invasion and actions in Ukraine, and views the war as a combatting Western liberal culture that he considers decadent, according to Reuters.

“Put the weapons down! Let an Easter truce start… to reach peace through real negotiations open to some sacrifices for the good of the people,” Pope Francis said.

"In fact, what kind of victory would be one that plants a flag on a heap of rubble?"

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513124642734559232 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On the same day, Patriarch Kirill was quoted by Interfax as saying: "Let the Lord help us unite during this difficult time for our Fatherland, including around the authorities.”

"May the authorities be filled with responsibility for their people, humility, and the readiness to serve them even if it costs them their life," added the patriarch at a sermon in Moscow.

Once Russia’s population unites, "there will be genuine solidarity and the ability to repel enemies both external and internal.”

Back in the Vatican City, Pope Francis referred to Russia by using terms like “invasion” and “aggression.”