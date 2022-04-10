Ukraine: Over 1,200 bodies found in Kyiv region

Putin is the 'war criminal of the 21st century,' according to Ukraine's prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova

Ukraine's prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova on Sunday said 1,222 bodies have been found in the region around the capital Kyiv so far.

"We have actually now, only for this morning, 1,222 dead people only in Kyiv," Venediktova said in an interview with Sky News.

She did not, however, specify whether the bodies discovered were exclusively those of civilians.

Venediktova also noted that 5,600 investigations were open for alleged war crimes since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

Calling Russian President Vladimir Putin "the main war criminal of the 21st century,” the Ukrainian prosecutor suggested that there were 500 identified Russian war criminals.

Venediktova notably cited the attack that targeted the Kramatorsk station in which 52 civilians, including five children, were killed in a strike attributed to a Russian missile.

"Absolutely it's a war crime," Venediktova said, saying she had "evidence" that Russia was behind the attack.

"These people just wanted to save their lives, they wanted to be evacuated."

Northwest of Kyiv in the town of Bucha - now a symbol of the atrocities of the war in Ukraine - nearly 300 people were buried in mass graves, according to a report announced by the Ukrainian authorities last week.

In a separate incident, the airport of Dnipro, a large city in eastern Ukraine, was “completely destroyed” on Sunday by Russian forces, the regional governor said.

"New attack on Dnipro airport. Nothing remains of it. The airport itself and nearby infrastructure have been destroyed. And the missiles continue to fly," Governor Valentin Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.