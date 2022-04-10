Ukraine agrees to nine humanitarian corridors from east

'All the routes for the humanitarian corridors... will work as long as there is a ceasefire'

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister on Sunday said Kyiv agreed on the use of nine humanitarian corridors to help people escape heavy fighting in the country’s east, including in private cars from Mariupol.

"All the routes for the humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will work as long as there is a ceasefire by the occupying Russian troops," Iryna Vereshchuk said on her Telegram channel, referring to separatist-controlled Luhansk.

Her comments came ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that experts said could start within days and determine the course of the war, AP News reported.

While that confrontation could start with a full-scale offensive, questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted forces to conquer much ground after their initial advance on Kyiv was repelled.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513073893904322563 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Britain’s Defense Ministry said that Russian forces were trying to compensate for mounting casualties by recalling veterans discharged in the past decade.

Western military analysts indicated that Russia’s assault is focusing more on a sickle-shaped arc of eastern Ukraine — from Kharkiv in the north to Kherson in the south.

Meanwhile, Russia appointed Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, a seasoned military chief, as war commander to oversee the invasion, according to a senior US official.

Dvornikov gained prominence as head of the Russian forces that were deployed to Syria in 2015, AP News reported.

Russia did not confirm the decorated general’s appointment.