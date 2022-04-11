Ukraine Report: UN says over 4,200 civilian casualties to date

Evacuations continue in the east in fear of imminent Russian offensive

The United Nations on Sunday said that 4,232 civilian casualties were recorded in Ukraine since the start of Russia's military invasion, with 1,793 killed and 2,439 wounded.

Evacuations continue in the eastern part of the country in fear of an imminent Russian offensive as Kyiv prepares for "important battles" against Russian forces in the east.

Here are more of the biggest stories - and what you may have missed - on day 47 of the war in Ukraine.

Deadly weekend shellings

Weekend bombardments around Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine claimed at least 12 lives, according to regional governor Oleg Synegubov.

"The Russian army continues to wage war on civilians due to a lack of victories at the front," he said on Telegram.

'Last battle' for Mariupol

Ukrainian forces say they are preparing for a "last battle" for the besieged southern city of Mariupol because their ammunition is running out.

"It's death for some of us, and captivity for the rest," the 36th marine brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces said on Facebook, saying it was "pushed back" and "surrounded" by the Russian army.

Pro-Russia rebels said they already control Mariupol's port.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believes "tens of thousands" of people in the city have been killed.

Austrian leader 'pessimistic'

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he is "rather pessimistic" about the prospects for diplomacy ending the Ukraine conflict after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Describing Putin as having "massively entered into a logic of war," Nehammer told reporters "peace talks are always very time-intensive while military logic says: 'Don't spend too much time and go directly into battle'."

French police arrive in Ukraine

French police officers and forensic doctors arrived in Ukraine to help investigate the discovery of scores of bodies in civilian clothing scattered in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv after Russia's withdrawal from the region.

Ukraine said it has discovered 1,222 bodies in Bucha and other towns.

Ukraine still open to talks

Despite the allegations of atrocities, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he is still open to negotiating with Moscow.

"If sitting down with the Russians will help me to prevent at least one massacre like in Bucha, or at least another attack like in Kramatorsk, I have to take that opportunity," he told NBC News.

More than 4.5 million flee

More than 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees have now fled their country, the United Nations refugee agency says.

Ninety percent of those who have left are women and children.