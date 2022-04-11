Ukraine: Russian forces intend to take Kyiv, says Ramzan Kadyrov

'Lugansk and Donetsk we will liberate first and then we will take Kyiv and the other cities'

An offensive by Russian forces is expected not only on the besieged port of Mariupol but also on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Monday morning.

"There will be an offensive... not only on Mariupol, but also on other places, towns and villages," he announced in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

"Lugansk and Donetsk we will completely liberate first... and then we will take Kyiv and all the other cities," warned Kadyrov, who has often described himself as Russian President Vladimir Putin's "foot soldier."

"I assure you: not a step will be taken back," he hammered.

From Mariupol, a city besieged by the Russians, to the pro-Russian separatist east, the strongman of Chechnya, who displays his contribution to the war with a lot of videos, is regularly accused of serious human rights violations.

In the vicinity of Kyiv, occupied for several weeks by the Russian army, the search for bodies continues.

"As of today, we have 1,222 people killed in the Kyiv region alone," Attorney General Iryna Venediktova told Britain's Sky News channel.

Analysts say Putin, whose decision to invade Ukraine has met with fierce Ukrainian resistance, wants to secure a victory in Donbas ahead of the May 9 military parade in Red Square marking the Soviet victory over the Nazis.

This Monday, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the first European leader to visit Moscow since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, is due to meet Putin.

Nehammer said he "intends to do everything to ensure that steps are taken for peace," while acknowledging that the chances of achieving this are slim.